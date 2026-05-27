Rams grab multiple placements at GATFXCCA Meet of Champions

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The Newton Rams attended and placed at the Georgia Track & Field and Cross Country Association's Meet of Champions on Saturday.

The event was held at McEachern High School, and the four Rams that attended earned top four placements.

The best finishes came from Derrick Miller, who earned a pair of medals — including a first place finish.

In the boys’ 200-meter, Miller’s time of 21.42 was enough to earn first. In the boys’ 100-meter, Miller earned third(10.84).

Kingston Banks picked up a pair of second place medals in the boys’ 110-meter(13.99) and 300-meter(37.42) hurdles.

Alaysha Holsey ended her senior year off with a second place finish in the girls’ 800-meter(2:15.53).

The final Ram to place was Kennedi Zachary, who scored 37-2.5 to earn fourth in the girls’ triple jump.