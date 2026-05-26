Mike Collins fires top aide following insensitive tweet

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgia’s 10th Congressional District Representative and U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Collins has fired one of his top aides.

Brandon Phillips, the former chief of staff and longtime aid for Collins, was fired on Friday following an insensitive social media post on X, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The now-deleted tweet, which came from an X account that is affiliated with Collins’ Senate campaign, was directed at Luke Thompson, an advisor for Collins’ Senate runoff opponent Derek Dooley. The account mocked Thompson’s wife, who attempted suicide after coming forward with rape accusations against former NBC television anchor Matt Lauer.

“Matt Lauer’s sloppy seconds chiming in to take an L,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Collins apologized for the tweet a few hours later and claimed that staffing changes were made.

“Earlier today, a campaign advisor sent out a despicable and unauthorized twitter comment using a Team Collins campaign account,” Collins wrote. “The statement was made without my knowledge or approval and in no way represents or reflects my values or the values of this campaign. I want to apologize for this offensive tweet. I have made staffing changes to ensure this type of behavior never happens again.”

While it was unclear what changes were made based on Collins’ tweet, Phillips has been listed by multiple reports as the one ousted. The Covington News has reached out to Collins’ team with a detailed list of questions regarding Phillips’ dismissal, but did not hear back before press time.

Phillips has been a notable figure in Georgia Republican circles for the better part of a decade. He previously served as the Georgia state director for Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016.

Phillips joined Collins’ staff in November 2022. He was promoted to chief of staff in January 2023 before being promoted to senior policy adviser earlier this year.

Collins and Phillips are the subject of an ongoing ethics complaint over allegations that Phillips’ girlfriend was paid for a no-show internship. Phillips is also accused of misusing taxpayer funds for unauthorized purposes.

The pair have denied the allegations, with Collins calling it a “nothing burger.”

Collins is in the midst of a runoff against Dooley that will determine the Republican nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate election against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. On Friday, Dooley weighed in on the insensitive tweet, describing it as “disgusting behavior.”

“This kind of disgusting behavior does not represent Georgia values — or frankly any values — and is exactly why Mike Collins cannot be our nominee this November,” Dooley wrote. “ A vote for Collins is a vote for Ossoff.”

Collins earned 40.14% of the vote, while Dooley trailed in second place with 30.19%. In Newton County — which is part of Georgia’s 10th Congressional District —- Collins earned over 1,000 more votes than Dooley in last week’s primary.

The general primary runoff election will take place on Tuesday, June 16.