Jasmine Clark earns 13th Congressional District Democratic nomination

NEWTON COUNTY — Despite a crowded primary, Dr. Jasmine Clark comfortably secured the Democratic nomination in the race for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

Clark outlasted five other challengers to advance to November’s general election. She earned 61,314 votes (56.13%), nearly 40,000 votes over the next-highest challenger Heavenly Kimes (21.4%).

In Newton County, Clark carried 56% of the vote.

With Tuesday’s victory, Clark will face the lone Republican challenger, Jonathan Chavez. The winner of that election will serve a two-year term beginning in 2027. It would also mark the first person other than longtime incumbent David Scott to have been elected to a full term.

Scott passed away while in office on April 22. At the time of his death, he was seeking reelection.

A special bipartisan election will be held on July 28 to fill the remainder of Scott’s unexpired term, which lasts until the end of this year. Everton Blair, an unsuccessful challenger in Tuesday’s election, and Scott’s daughter, Marcye Scott, are among six candidates looking to fill the seat.



