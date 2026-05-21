Houston Gaines, Pam DeLancy set for November showdown

NEWTON COUNTY - Georgia’s contested 10th Congressional District showed a clear Republican nominee early, but the Democrat primary winner was more neck-and-neck into Tuesday evening.

Houston Gaines secured his place on the Republican ticket solidly, receiving 66.91% of the votes, totaling 59,841 votes. Gaines outpaced challengers Ryan Millsap and Jeff Baker, who received 16,134 (18.04%) and 13,463 (15.05%) votes, respectively.

In Newton County's voting booths, Gaines’ victory was even stronger.

The Trump-endorsed Gaines received 3,077 votes (58.03%) in comparison to Millsap's 1200 (22.63%) and Baker's 1,025 (19.33%).

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The Democrat ballots also had a trio of political hopefuls vying for a spot on November’s ballot.

Alexandra “Lexy” Doherty, Pamela DeLancy and John Dority faced off. Dority was quickly left behind by the women, ultimately receiving only 4,018 votes, equating to 6.25%.

While it seemed as though Doherty and DeLancy were neck and neck for much of Tuesday night, DeLancy ultimately pulled ahead across the 50% mark, securing the win without the need for a runoff.

DeLancy earned a total of 35,003 votes (54.41%) to Doherty’s 25,307 (39.34%). DeLancy's 2,667 votes in Newton County more than doubled Doherty's.

Gaines and DeLancy will now face off in the general election in November.

Managing Editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.