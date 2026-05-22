Class of 2026 Rams rise from students to graduates

The last of the three Newton County Schools graduations took place on May 22, with hundreds of Newton Ram seniors completing the transition from “student” to “graduate.”

The 90-degree heat wasn’t enough to stop a wave of enthusiasm from students, staff, family members and attendees alike. After the walkout of blue and white caps and gowns, A’dyn Waters and Zamya Delamer kicked off the ceremonies with the pledge of allegiance and welcome ceremonies.

Senior class president Tristan Haynes-Brown was the next to take the stage. Haynes Brown reminded his fellow peers to value the current moment and the many emotions that come with it. While wearing the “ultimate fit of the year” in a cap and gown, the outgoing president delivered a sharp message of value to his classmates.

“To my Class of 2026, never settle for less than what you deserve,” Haynes-Brown said. “Remember, you only fail forward, never backwards toward success. Never let anybody, and I mean anybody, let you know or tell you who you cannot become. We started high school trying to find our classes. Now, we’re trying to find our future.”

Salutatorian Bailey Stover was next to take the stage during the two-and-a-half-hour ceremony. While most salutatorian speeches exude confidence and certainty, Stover’s was anything but on the surface.

When asked by her friends and family members about the content of her speech, Stover delivered an answer synonymous with teenagers: “I don’t know.”

Stover said those three words initially terrified her. However, she later turned those words into inspiration and optimism.

“Because I realized not knowing provided me the utmost freedom,” Stover said. “Not knowing provided me the freedom to dream. Because I do not know what my future looks like, I had the ability, no no no.. I have the privilege to dream. I can imagine the possibilities without limiting myself to one fixed outcome.

“I can grow. I can pivot. I can fail, restart and discover things about myself I never expected. And I think that’s where many of us are tonight. We’re in this strange space between who we were and we will become.”

As she wrapped up her speech, Stover looked to change the narrative behind those three words once and for all.

“I don’t know what the future holds for any of us, but what I do know is that we now have the opportunity to make our lives our own,” Stover said. “So, when people ask you what’s next, don’t be afraid to say, ‘I don’t know.’ But please don’t stop there. Say, ‘I don’t know, but I’m excited to find out.’ Say ‘I don’t know, but I trust myself to face whatever comes next.’

“Because remember, uncertainty is not failure. It is simply unlimited possibility.”

Following Stover’s speech, Valedictorian Denise Vale provided some inspirational words of her own. Vale spoke at length about fear and how it drives daily decisions in everyone’s lives.

Vale specifically addressed the fear on the minds of every senior: the fear of the future. But like every obstacle before, she reminded her classmates that this, too, shall pass.

“But just like before, we’ll continue to make it past our fears,” Vale said. “Even if we have to be fearful through the fight. Time will continue to pass, welcoming challenges, welcoming challenges we’ve never faced before. But we must move forward with it.”

First-year principal Stephen Hammock congratulated the Class of 2026 on their accomplishments. Hammock said that the class earned $78 million in scholarship money, with 328 going to college. Another 322 are entering the workforce, while 11 are enlisting in the military.

“You chose the road less traveled,” Hammock said. “Most importantly, you chose grit and you chose passion and you exhibited tenacity. Thank you for not giving up. Thank you for being you and we greatly appreciate you.”

But there was one seat that was left empty on Thursday night. That seat was for Azaylah Stewart, who sadly passed away in 2023 at just 15 years old. A moment of silence was held earlier in the evening in Stewart’s memory, along with a heartfelt message from Hammock.

“Life is precious,” Hammock said. “Her life was precious. And I want you all to be purposeful in relishing ordinary, normal moments and also maximizing the pursuit of your dreams.

Hammock then officially gave the OK to Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III to certify the over 600 students as graduates. Before each soon-to-be graduate received their diploma, Bradley sought to remind the class that no matter how far they go, or what they do, that Newton is always going to be home.

“For all that you have achieved, for all the sports that have opened because you now bear the insignia of Newton High School,” Bradley said. “Do not forget where you come from. Remember the place that shaped you.”

After an hour of names being called one-by-one, cheers erupted at Sharp Stadium for the final time. A firework show preceded the ceremony, officially putting a cap on the Class of 2026.



