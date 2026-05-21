2026 SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Blythe Edgar

Blythe Edgar, salutatorian of Eastside High School’s graduating class, says she’s had a memorial high school experience

Growing up around Eastside through her father, who works at the school as a teacher and football coach, Edgar said attending Eastside had always been something she looked forward to.

“I remember being in middle school and being so excited to go,”Edgar said. “I always wanted to be part of the student section and experience high school here.”

Looking back on the past four years, Edgar said Eastside lived up to those expectations. Through academics, extracurricular involvement, athletics and the relationships she built, she said she leaves the school feeling proud of everything she accomplished.

Being named salutatorian is an achievement Edgar considers a major honor. But she said the recognition feels even more meaningful because she shares it alongside her lifelong best friend, valedictorian Tallis Howard. The two have been friends since they were three years old, and Edgar noted that many of their closest friends are also ranked in the top 10 of the graduating class.

Academically, Edgar said one of her most challenging experiences came in AP Calculus. After being accustomed to earning consistently high grades, she struggled on one of her first major calculus tests and described it as an important learning moment. She credited teacher Mr. Poor with helping her shift her perspective and understand that struggling in difficult classes is normal and part of growth.

“That class changed my mindset,” Edgar said. “It taught me that it’s okay for things to be hard.”

Another major influence during high school was Ms. Lazenby, whom Edgar selected as her Top 10 teacher. Edgar said Ms. Lazenby encouraged her interest in writing and English and helped her begin thinking seriously about her future goals and academic interests.

Outside the classroom, Edgar balanced an especially demanding schedule. In addition to rigorous AP coursework, she has been heavily involved in ballet through Covington Regional Ballet and also played golf. She said the end of her junior year was one of the most defining periods of high school because she was simultaneously managing advanced classes, dance rehearsals, golf tournaments and major performances.

On one particular day, she attended a golf tournament before immediately going to ballet rehearsal while also preparing for multiple academic tests.

Although stressful, Edgar said that experience helped her realize she was capable of handling pressure and balancing multiple responsibilities at once.

Edgar said participating in dance and golf helped strengthen her time management skills because her schedule required her to stay organized and proactive with schoolwork. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining relationships with family and friends despite academic demands.

“Grades are important, but relationships matter too,” Edgar said.

To manage stress, Edgar relied heavily on support from her parents, as well as spending time outdoors, reading, dancing, and being with her dogs and friends. She described happiness and fulfillment as her personal definition of success beyond academics.

After graduation, Edgar will attend the University of Georgia, where she plans to major in political science on a pre-law track. She also hopes to continue dancing in college, potentially pursuing a dance minor alongside her studies. Long term, she hopes to use her future career to help others and become involved in community service opportunities.

Reflecting on her time at Eastside, Edgar said she will miss the school’s culture most. She described Eastside as a place where students feel supported, valued, and encouraged by both teachers and administrators.

“I feel like everyone here really makes it known how loved we are,” Edgar said.