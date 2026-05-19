Holsey to continue track career at Georgia State

After a storied track career at Newton High School, Alaysha Holsey is set to continue her career at Georgia State.

With sectionals and the state meet looming, Halsey put pen to paper during a signing ceremony held in the Rams’ auditorium. When it was official, the senior shared her thoughts on the day.

“Happy,” Holsey said. “Happy tears and emotions. I never thought I would sign when I started.”

Throughout her Newton career, Halsey has racked up numerous medals and accolades. This season, Holsey qualified for the Class AAAAAA meet in the 800-meter, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay.

Holsey’s favorite moment came this year at the Region 4-AAAAAA meet. At the meet, Holsey finished in second place in the 800-meter while she helped every relay team finish inside the top five.

After years on the team, Holsey noted that the biggest impact of the coaching staff came off the track.

“Definitely with mental toughness," Holsey said. “Just trusting my coaches that have my best interests [in mind].”

With a new team and program on the horizon, Holsey shared what made Georgia State the school for her.

“I feel like I can trust the coaching staff,” Holsey said. “My teammates will push me to be better.”

As she awaits her final runs with Newton, Holsey looked ahead and shared what excites her the most about this next chapter.

“Being with people better than me, who can push me to get better,” Holsey said.