Covington man ejected from stolen minivan after police chase

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man is accused of driving a stolen Nissan Quest minivan, which led to a side quest in the form of a police chase.

The Covington Police Department received word of the stolen 1999 Nissan Quest on Friday afternoon around 7 p.m. Officers located the vehicle with Kevin Noel Anderson, 49, behind the wheel of the Quest in the parking lot of the QuikTrip off of Highway 142.

As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Noel fled, leading to a chase.

The pursuit began on Highway 142 near Wendy’s and continued northbound before turning on Highway 278. After multiple attempts to stop the vehicle, a CPD officer successfully performed a PIT maneuver just before the roundabout of Highway 278 and Highway 142.

The maneuver led to the car running off the roadway and striking a “large road sign,” according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), who also responded to the scene. The Quest proceeded to roll over several times before coming to a rest.

Anderson was ejected from the vehicle and was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries. A female passenger, who was restrained, also suffered “serious injuries,” according to the GSP. However, she received treatment at Piedmont Newton.

The CPD says that Anderson will be charged with theft by receiving, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, seatbelt violation and driving on a suspended license.

The female passenger will not be charged.



