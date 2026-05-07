Police seize ‘$15,000 to $20,000’ worth of meth at auto parts store; investigation ongoing

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is investigating who is responsible for a hidden stash of methamphetamine worth “$15,000 to $20,000” at a local auto parts store.

Deputies responded to McDonough Used Auto Parts off of Highway 162 on Tuesday, May 5, at around 4:30 p.m. It was discovered that a large amount of meth was hidden in a “junk vehicle.”

“The preliminary investigation revealed about $15,000 to $20,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside two doors of a junk vehicle located on the property,” an NCSO news release stated.

How the meth got in the vehicle and who is responsible for it is currently unclear. The NCSO says that an investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should contact them.

Sheriff Ezell Brown commended McDonough Used Auto Parts for reporting the vehicle to the police.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown extends his gratitude to the staff at McDonough Used Auto Parts for their cooperation and for promptly reporting the discovery to law enforcement,” the NCSO news release stated.



