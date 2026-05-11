Man pleads insanity in General Mills murder case; sentenced to life in prison

NEWTON COUNTY — A man accused of murdering his coworker at the General Mills facility will spend the rest of his life incarcerated.

Jalen Brown pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a number of charges for the murder of Zachary Foster on May 29, 2022. Brown’s plea took place on Monday just hours before jury selection was slated to begin.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office says that Brown brought a handgun with him to work. When supervisors approached Brown, he reportedly ran to another area of the plant, obtained his firearm and killed Foster.

Zachary Foster. Photo via the Newton County District Attorney's Office.



Brown then fled the scene and ran down the road with the firearm. He then reportedly fired his weapon at an individual and another coworker who was following him. He was taken into custody by the Covington Police Department shortly after and interviewed by deputies.

“Brown was interviewed and admitted to shooting Foster,” the DA’s news release stated. “During this interview, he also expressed hearing voices and paranoia (about things that had not actually happened).”

The DA’s office noted that Brown had been acting “increasingly paranoid” leading up to the crimes due to mental health issues that was aggravated by drug use. Officers found a bag near General Mills two days after the shootings, which contained 14 ounces of marijuana and several forms of identification belonging to Brown.

Brown was formally charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He was officially sentenced to life in prison plus five years following his plea of guilty but mentally ill.

“Georgia law provides that someone pleading guilty but mentally ill will receive the same sentence as someone that pleads guilty,” the DA’s news release stated. “However, for a defendant that pleads guilty but mentally ill, the law provides the Department of Corrections ability to refer a defendant for temporary hospitalization to a facility operated by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Such a facility will still be a secure facility. The defendant must also meet the legal definition of mentally ill.”



