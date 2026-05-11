2026 SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Gabriela Alfaro

Between being a pro archer, serving in leadership organizations and a rigorous academic schedule, Gabriela Alfaro has spent her high school career aiming high. Graduating as salutatorian proved she hit the mark.

Alfaro wasn’t at school when she found out that she was salutatorian, but rather heading to an archery tournament. Shooting for eight years, her love for the sport started after joining a school program that taught beginner archery.

“I kept asking my parents for a bow for Christmas,” Alfaro said. “They were very confused and thought I meant a hairbow.”

After the initial confusion, she started shooting for her 4-H team. This led to a qualification for nationals in 2024. With the tournament held in Nebraska, her team represented Georgia and she was the only girl to place in a specific discipline and fifth with the team as a whole.

Competing on a national level became one of the defining experiences of her high school career and taught her discipline, focus and confidence under pressure.

Alfaro moved to Social Circle in the fourth grade from Suwannee, recalling that there was a huge culture shock in the school environment — and the traffic.

“It was very different, going from a school where everyone’s focused on money and popularity versus a small school that everybody knows everybody,” Alfaro said.

The close-knit community of the high school is seen through Alfaro’s bonds with her fellow AP students and with teachers like Mr. Brand, the agriculture teacher. She also remembers seeing his consistent support of school athletics, arriving to games in costumes and striped bib overalls.

“You could just ask him a question, and he would always have something to tell you,” Alfaro said.

In addition to archery and her academic schedule, Alfaro is a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and HOSA. With Alfaro’s involvement in extracurricular activities and school, plus holding a part-time job, she thanks her parents for keeping her grounded amongst her busy schedule.

“My parents would remind me, ‘hey, you can do other things’ or that I can take a break,” Alfaro said.

Alfaro plans to attend the University of North Georgia after graduation to study forensic pathology. She was inspired to take this path after taking Mr. Haynes’ forensics class at Social Circle. She said the class sparked her interest because it combined science, investigation and problem-solving in a way that felt meaningful and purposeful.

As graduation approaches, Alfaro encourages younger students to step outside of their comfort zones and stay involved both in school and in their communities. Looking back, she noted some of the most meaningful experiences came from trying new things and making connections with the people around her.

“Get yourself involved in everything that you can, even just in the community,” Alfaro said.