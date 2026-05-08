Dr. Jennifer Williams earns Southeast’s 2026 Innovative Leader Award from Tech & Learning

Newton County Schools has announced that Dr. Jennifer Williams, director of instructional technology and media services, has been named the Southeast’s 2026 Innovative Leader Award winner by Tech & Learning. Williams is among a select group of district leaders across the country honored for transforming teaching and learning through innovation.

The Tech & Learning Innovative Leader Awards recognize exceptional administrators who are advancing future-ready education through strategic technology integration, scalable systems and a commitment to equity and opportunity. Winners are selected by Tech & Learning editors, with only four to five leaders recognized per regional summit, making the award highly competitive on both a regional and national level.

Williams was selected for her transformational leadership in building a scalable, future-ready digital learning ecosystem in Newton County Schools. Her work includes implementing the 3E Model—Engage, Expose, Experience—a research-based framework designed to enhance student learning, as well as fostering impactful partnerships with organizations such as Amazon. She has also led signature initiatives including the district’s annual Teach for Tomorrow Technology Conference, InspiHER: Code Like a Girl, and literacy-focused efforts like Read Across Newton.

“Dr. Jennifer Williams is an outstanding example of innovative leadership,” said Christine Weiser, Content Director for Tech & Learning. “She truly ‘walks the walk’ through her many inspiring programs. By embracing the 3E Model, Dr. Williams helps ensure her district’s students are prepared for the future they choose. We would add a fourth ‘E’ to her work: Energy. Dr. Williams exudes it constantly, especially in her passion for literacy and technology.”

Williams said the recognition reflects the collective efforts of her team and the broader school community.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the Southeast’s 2026 Innovative Leader,” said Dr. Williams. “This recognition is a reflection of the work happening across our entire Instructional Technology and Media Services team. From strengthening literacy through digital resources to building a connected instructional ecosystem with tools like Canvas, Book Creator and AI, this work represents a shared commitment to our students, teachers, and families. While I’m grateful for the recognition, I’m even more grateful for the opportunity to serve and support our schools every day.”

Dr. Shelia Thomas, Chief of Strategy and Support Services for Newton County Schools, praised Dr. Williams’ leadership and impact.

“Dr. Williams has been instrumental in shaping a vision for teaching and learning that is both innovative and sustainable,” Thomas said. “Her ability to connect technology with meaningful instructional practices has created opportunities for students and teachers across our district. This recognition is well-deserved and speaks to the lasting impact of her leadership.”