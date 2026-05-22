Eastside Class of 2026 reaches the finish line

On Tuesday, thousands gathered at Sharp Stadium to watch Eastside High School’s Class of 2026 walk across the stage for graduation.

After a sea of green took the field in their caps and gowns, graduates Amanda Hunter and Allie Vaughn kicked off the ceremonies with the pledge of allegiance and welcome.

Vaughn turned the microphone over to salutatorian Blythe Edgar and valedictorian Tallis Howard.

Edgar spoke first and discussed how surreal the moment was to see herself and her classmates reach the finish line.

“It doesn’t quite feel real yet that we are actually here,” Edgar said. “As I look out on the people I have spent the last four years of my life with, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. I see longtime friends, like the lovely young lady that just spoke to you [Vaughn] and the one who is about to [Howard], new friends, and even some complete strangers. I see a group of individuals with vastly different futures ahead of them — all of them bright and equally important.”

As Edgar and the rest of the class get set for the next journey, she hopes that everyone can reflect and cherish the memories from the prior four years.

“I think it’s important to look back on the past four years we have spent at Eastside,” Edgar said. “I don’t know about you, but I can vividly remember my first day at Eastside. The second I stepped foot into that huge, brand new building, I was absolutely terrified. I am pretty sure not all of you could share my fears, but I am sure you can all share this — you had no idea all of the great time ahead of you.

“Whether it was Friday nights in the nest cheering on Eagles, dressing up nice and dancing the night away at prom, or just joking around with your best friend in math class…high school is full of moments of joy.”

Following Edgar, Howard took to the stage to deliver her remarks as the class valedictorian.

Howard spoke about her love of art and creating, and how it parallels the love everyone in front of her has for their respective passions.

“Like me, each of you has something that brings you joy,” Howard said. “Maybe it’s playing a sport, going on a walk with a friend, or cooking a meal for someone else. No matter what it is, I encourage you to learn how to gift your distinct joy to others. After all, gifts are meant to be shared. They let you bring smiles to other peoples’ faces because of something you did.”

For those who have yet to find that passion, Howard stressed how these next steps will provide the perfect opportunity for that chance.

“That is what this next chapter of our lives is for — figuring out more about who we are and who we want to be,” Howard said. “I implore you to embrace this time and do things that bring you joy. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, it is all a part of the creative process.

“Ulitamtely, what brings you joy doesn’t have to be polished or perfect. It doesn’t have to be anything other than what is authentically uniquely you.”

To close out her speech, Howard gave final words of encouragement to her class.

“At the end of the day, you simply being here makes the world a more beautiful place,” Howard said. “It has been such an honor and such a joy to spend the past four years of my life with you. Thank you, good luck, and more importantly — congratulations.”

Assistant principal Bart Buff took time to recognize the accomplishment and record numbers from this year’s Eastside graduating class.





352 students have completed one or more pathways of study

117 graduates entering the work force or joining apprenticeship programs

31 graduates are enlisting in the United States military

159 students ended the year as honor graduates

Over one third of the graduates have already earned college credits through advanced placement or dual enrollment

24 AP scholars, 13 AP scholars with honors and 17 AP scholars with distinction

At least 180 graduates will matriculate to over 62 colleges and universities

Represented at 38 colleges and universities in Georgia, as well as schools across 10 different states and eight different historically black colleges and universities

Eastside’s class of 2026 earned $32,994,208 in academic and athletic scholarships





Buff also noted that the class’ number of AP scholars and money earned from scholarships are both new school records.

Eastside principal Jeff Cher was next to the podium as he allowed all the graduates and those in attendance to reflect back on every step that led to that moment.

“As your family gazes at you sitting there in your cap and your gown, it is a surreal moment for them,” Cher said. “While their hearts are flooded of pride, their minds are flooded with memories of your life, They see the infant they held in their arms, the kindergartner heading off to the first day of school, the child whose tears were wiped away, the kid with endless questions, the pure joy of childish delight, the middle schooler with crazy hair and uncertain insecurities, the high school freshman taking the first steps of independence, and now — the graduate.”

Following Cher, Newton County Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III delivered the final message before he released the diplomas and the graduates took the stage.

The message — the community will always have your back.

“Someday, somewhere in the rooms you’ll eventually enter feeling uncertain of yourselves and asking if you’re smart enough, good enough, or prepared enough for the challenges that await. Just summon your community and we will be there with you,” Bradley said.

Following final remarks from Bradley, graduate and 2026 VISIONS Youth of the Year Matthew Lynn walked to the podium before he pumped up the crowd and led his class with the turning of the tassel.

When the tassels were turned, the fireworks went off as families, teachers and graduates celebrated the night.