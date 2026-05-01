A new era begins: Newton County Schools holds ribbon cuttings for new athletic facilities

After years of anticipation, the new athletic facilities at Alcovy High School, Eastside High School and Newton High School are now complete.

Students, teachers, faculty, alumni, friends and family celebrated the opening of the new facilities at ribbon cuttings on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The ribbon cuttings ushered in a new beginning for athletics in Newton County.

“It’s like what all the kids are saying, they get to call something their own,” said Carl Green, Newton County Schools athletic director. “This is building community pride.”





Photo by Garrett Pitts | The Covington News







Alcovy High School





The first of three ceremonies took place at Alcovy High School on Monday as “The Cove” was showcased for the first time.

Following opening statements from Chief Operations Officer Michael Barr, a video was broadcasted on the Tigers’ new video board as Alcovy athletes and coaches spoke on the significance of the complex.

Then, Newton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III took to the podium. Bradley thanked those involved in the process and spoke to the importance of the project and what it truly means for Alcovy sports.

“I want to remind you that today’s ribbon cutting represents what can happen when a community comes together for a shared vision,” Bradley said. “For Alcovy High School and our Tigers, this is more than just an athletic space and let’s be mindful of that. It is a place where teamwork, the demonstration of discipline and school pride will most certainly continue to grow and most certainly will be on display.”

First-year principal Michael Chapple shared how the new facilities will be the foundation for what the Tiger pride represents.

“It represents early mornings, late practices, teamwork, and perseverance,” Chapple said. “It represents the pride you carry every time you wear ‘Alcovy’ across your chest. This is more than a place to compete, it is a place where memories will be made and character will be built.”

For Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Carter, the ribbon cutting represented the path that the athletic program has been on to achieve greatness.

“These facilities signal a clear commitment to excellence,” Carter said. “They provide our athletes with a first-class environment to train, compete, and grow — both on and off the field. When students walk into spaces that reflect pride, professionalism, and purpose, it elevates their mindset. It tells them, ‘You matter. Your work matters. Your future matters.’”





Photo by Evan Newton | The Covington News







Eastside High School





Tuesday’s ribbon cutting started in a way only Eastside High could: the classic E.A.G.L.E. chant.

The floor was turned over to Bradley, who emphasized the amount of collaboration a project like this takes. He thanked the Board of Education, Eastside faculty and Charles Black Construction for their efforts in making this project a reality.

Bradley also thanked the student athletes, who he coined as living examples of “hope, power and promise” of the school.

“When teams come to Eastside, they will see it. They will feel it,” Bradley said. “...As we all take in this moment, be reminded that this is more than a ribbon cutting — it is evidence of a coming together of a vision with the support of our community. And if this moment is any indication, the future of Eastside High School is not just bright — it’s powerful and it’s unstoppable.”

Eastside Principal Jeff Cher said that Tuesday’s ribbon cutting was more than just the complexes itself, but rather, an opening of doors. Cher prayed that these new complexes impact those who use it for years to come.

“I pray that what takes place on this field, it carries long after the game,” Cher said. “That it carries into our homes, our schools and into our entire community. May every person who steps on this campus and this complex — every athlete, every coach —- experience encouragement, unity and may they be inspired to leave a lasting impact on this world. Not only will you build competitors here, but you’ll build people here.”

Athletic Director Champ Young, an alumnus of the school, expressed his enthusiasm about the potential the new complexes have to offer. Young said he is excited to see how this will benefit student athletes for generations to come.

“We’re just so excited,” Young said. “We’ve been talking the last four years about growing into a facility our kids deserve and matches the level of commitment. So we’re finally at that point now.”





Photo by Garrett Pitts | The Covington News







Newton High School





The final ribbon cutting of the week took place at 1 Ram Way as Newton High School showcased its new home for football, soccer, flag football, track and more.

Bradley first made sure to acknowledge four members of the Newton County Board of Education — Shakila Henderson Baker, Abigail Coggin, Trey Bailey and Anderson Bailey — who all graduated from Newton High.

During his speech, Bradley had a clear message to the students who will soon take the field for the first time.

“Whether you realize it or not, this is going to be a place of many firsts,” Bradley said. “The first team to run onto the field, the first halftime performance, the first touchdown scored, the first tackle and interception made…the first win — and then another, and another. Over time, those moments will layer on top of one another to create something far more meaningful than any single event.”

For first-year principal Stephen Hammock, the new facilities are a representation of the student-body and those who pour into them.

“To our students and athletes, this space represents who you are,” Hammock said. “It represents your hard work, your resilience, and your commitment to excellence. To your coaches and sponsors, it serves as a reminder of the responsibility to bring great value in their roles to help you get better and create outstanding moments and opportunities for you. As your principal, I have the privilege of seeing that dedication everyday.”

Newton Athletic Director Cortez Allen described Wednesday’s ribbon cutting as surreal. As a former football and track coach for the Rams, Allen described how special it was to see the school have its own facilities.

“This is huge for us,” Allen said. “On Friday night to be able to walk in the backyard and strap it up and be ready to go. For our track kids, for them to have a facility to call their own and to be able to run [at home]. Many years ago I was the track coach here and we never had the opportunity to run in front of our fans. I know it is going to be awesome for our kids and the coaches to be able to perform here in front of the community.





What’s new?





The new complex most notably features brand new turf football stadiums at each high school. This will effectively retire high school football games at Sharp Stadium, which has been the stadium for all three schools.

The stadiums feature a seating capacity of 3,425 spectators, a 462 square-foot video scoreboard and state-of-the-art audio equipment. There is also a fieldhouse measuring 8,602 square feet with new locker rooms and a weight room as well as a 1,241 square-foot equipment storage. New concession stands and bathroom facilities are also included.

Funding for this project came primarily from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum that passed in 2024. The cost was just over $35 million.

With the facilities completed, the possibilities for Newton County sports are endless.

“I think Friday night is going to look a lot different for football,” Green said “,and really all of the sports because they get to play and defend their home turf.”





PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Garrett Pitts & Evan Newton | The Covington News



