Cook Road Convenience Center set to reopen on May 5

NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority has confirmed the reopening of the Cook Road Convenience Center, located at 10 Cook Road in Covington.

The center will be available for use by residents with a Convenience Center Vehicle Hang Tag beginning Tuesday, May 5. Cook Road will be one of seven centers included with a hang tag. All centers are open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The County’s seven centers are located at:

• Adams Circle - 2010 Adams Circle, Covington, Ga 30014

• Bypass - 11575 Covington Bypass Road, Covington Ga 30014

• Cook Road, 10 Cook Road, Covington Ga.

• Oak Hill - 112 Oak Hill Road, Covington, Ga 30016

• Piper Road - 10545 Highway 36, Covington, Ga 30014

• Stewart - 14645 Highway 36, Covington, Ga 30014

• Stone Road - 70 Stone Road, Oxford, Ga 30054

The centers are for residential use only for household garbage, bulk waste and recyclables.

Residents can purchase hang tags to access the Convenience Centers in person at the Historic Cousins School, 8134 Geiger Street, Suite 7, Covington Ga Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hang Tags can also be purchased by mail or online by visiting: https://www.newtoncountyga.gov/273/ConvenienceRecycling-Centers