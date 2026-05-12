'They need to do something...' | Safety screening is in the works at accident-prone intersection

NEWTON COUNTY — An intersection that has become infamously known for traffic accidents is undergoing a safety screening from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

A GDOT spokesperson confirmed to The Covington News that a safety screening is taking place at the intersection of Lackey Road, Moores Road and State Route 36. This comes after two major traffic accidents took place there within the last month.

“The safety screening looks at existing conditions (speed limits, controls, advanced warnings, etc.), traffic volumes, speed data,” the spokesperson said. “It mainly focuses on crashes and trends – looking at time of day, type of crash, etc. They also map out where previous crashes occurred within the intersection.

“The safety screening will allow us to see if there are any immediate solutions that can be implemented relatively quickly for a low cost vs. a project – for example: trimming vegetation near the intersection, adding additional signage, or doing a quick response project.”

The spokesperson said that the safety screening was officially ordered on April 30 and is expected to be completed later this week. If the screening suggests “systemic issues” then a full project — such as a roundabout — would have to escalate through a full traffic study.

A full traffic study could take up to two months, according to the spokesperson.

“Something to keep in mind – there are schools a few minutes south of the intersection, including a high school,” the spokesperson said. “Doing a traffic study while school is out could give us a different picture of what happens at that intersection vs. what happens during most of the year.”

Any final decisions ultimately fall under the jurisdiction of GDOT, as it is a state highway.

The intersection has come under enhanced scrutiny over the last month following two major incidents.

On April 10, a two-vehicle collision involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a dump truck resulted in the deaths of 18-year-old Cadence Usiak and 13-year-old Aiden Usiak. Then, on May 6, a three-vehicle accident resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries for one person involved. That person is reportedly in stable condition after being airlifted to a local hospital.

The News has submitted an open records request to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for all traffic accidents that have occurred within the last 10 years at the intersection but did not hear back before the deadline for this story.

Still, the incidents have caught the eyes of local officials, including District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards.

“I asked GDOT last week to evaluate the intersection for safety measures but I do not know the criteria used to determine if action is needed,” Edwards wrote in a Facebook comment on a Covington News post. “I use this intersection multiple times each week from the Lackey Rd side and I have to be certain that it is clear before turning on to or shooting across 36. Please be careful here!!!”

Several citizens have also expressed their displeasure with the current traffic layout on social media.

“Let’s get a roundabout there,” said Mary L Gurnée Sinclair. “That intersection is so difficult during rush-hour traffic for the cross traffic trying to turn or even go straight across. It gets dangerous.”

“It’s bad there at certain times of the day,” said Vicki House Goldman. “I live on Lackey and hate to say but maybe a round about would help. Too many wrecks. I was wondering about the sirens today. Prayers for those involved”

“They need to do something about this intersection,” said Summer Fuller. “ If you sit and wait you’ll never get out. I live on lackey road and don’t even go out that way anymore because it’s so bad . They are putting roundabouts everywhere else they need to be putting either a red light or roundabout there!!”