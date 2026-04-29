2026 District 2 Board of Commissioners Candidate Questionnaire

*Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent the same questions to District 4 Board of Commissioner candidates J.C. Henderson and Nytravious Smith. However, neither candidate submitted answers before the deadline.

Demond Mason









1) What is your educational/professional background?





I bring a strong blend of business, leadership, and public service experience to the County Commissioner role. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oklahoma City University, along with an associate degree in computer science from Central College in McPherson, Kansas, equipping me with both managerial and technical expertise. I also earned an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanitarianism for the work I have completed as a County Commissioner.

Professionally, I spent 16 years with The Coca-Cola Company where I worked in project management and training roles, developing skills in operations, leadership, and team development.

In addition to my corporate career, I am an entrepreneur, operating businesses in the health and wellness space, as well as the transportation sectors. I have been actively engaged in both ministry and community leadership. I am also continuing my education, pursuing a Master of Divinity to further strengthen my service-oriented leadership approach.

Together, my academic foundation, corporate experience, entrepreneurial work, and community involvement reflect a well-rounded background focused on leadership, service, and economic development.





2) How long have you lived in Newton County?





Since October 2014





3) Why did you decide to run for election/reelection to this seat?





I decided to run for reelection because I remain deeply committed to the people of District 2 and Newton County as a whole. Over the past eight years, I’ve worked to deliver meaningful progress—improving infrastructure, supporting our seniors, mentoring and empowering our youth, and advocating for responsible growth. However, there is still more work to be done. I’m running to build on the foundation we’ve established, continue being a strong voice for our residents, and ensure that every family in our community has the opportunity to thrive.





4) What’s one thing your district needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?





One of the key needs in District 2 is continued investment in infrastructure—particularly road improvements, traffic management, and pedestrian safety. As our community grows, we must stay ahead of these demands. I am committed to securing the resources and partnerships necessary to modernize our infrastructure while ensuring it enhances quality of life, supports economic development, and keeps our neighborhoods safe and connected.





5) What’s your stance on future growth and development in Newton County?





I believe growth is both inevitable and necessary, but it must be managed responsibly. My stance is centered on smart, balanced development—growth that respects our community’s character while expanding opportunities for residents and businesses. That means strategic planning, protecting green space where possible, strengthening our infrastructure, and ensuring that development benefits all areas of the county, not just a select few. Growth should work for the people, not against them.





6) What is your vision for Newton County?





My vision for Newton County is a community where progress and preservation go hand in hand—a place where families feel safe, businesses can succeed, and residents of all ages have access to the resources they need. I envision a county that leads with innovation, invests in its people, and remains rooted in strong community values. Ultimately, I want Newton County to be known as a place where opportunity is accessible, leadership is responsive, and every resident feels seen, heard, and valued.





Tamera Strong





Tamara Strong. Contributed Photo.







1) What is your educational/professional background?





While I did not complete a formal degree I have built my career through hands on experience as a business owner. I have successfully owned and operated multiple businesses which have given me practical knowledge in leadership, budgeting, customer service, and problem-solving. My experience has taught me how to manage resources, make tough decisions and serve people effectively. These are skills that directly translate to public service





2) How long have you lived in Newton County?





I’ve lived in Newton County my entire life. I’ve grown up here, built my life here, and I’m committed to making our community stronger for the next generation.





3) Why did you decide to run for election/reelection to this seat?





I decided to run because I care deeply about this community and want to be a strong voice for the people of my district. As a business owner and community member, I understand the real challenges residents face. I am committed to bringing practical solutions, transparency, and accountability to this role while making sure every voice is heard.





4) What’s one thing your district needs that you’d look to accomplish during your term?





One of the key needs in my district is the creation and expansion of youth programs. Our young people need more access to mentorship, educational support, and positive activities that keep them engaged and on the right path.

I am committed to ensuring that we provide the resources and opportunities our youth need to succeed, because investing in them today strengthens the future of our entire community.





5) What’s your stance on future growth and development in Newton County?





I support smart and responsible growth in Newton County. Growth is important for creating opportunities and strengthening our local economy, but it must be planned carefully. As our community continues to grow, we must ensure we have the proper infrastructure in place including adequate staffing for our police department fire services and schools.

We cannot allow growth to outpace our ability to serve our residents. My priority is to make sure that public safety, education, and essential services are fully supported so that our community remains safe, strong, and well-prepared for the future.





6) What is your vision for Newton County?





My vision for Newton County is a community where families feel safe businesses can thrive and opportunities are accessible to everyone. I want to see continued growth. stronger community engagement and leadership that listens and responds to the people. Together we can build a future that reflects the values and potential of our county.