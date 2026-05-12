Thomasville powers past Lady Redskins in the Elite Eight

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Social Circle Lady Redskins fell short in their long trip south as the undefeated Thomasville Lady Bulldogs prevailed 5-0 in the Elite Eight matchup.

Following wins over Fitzgerald and Armuchee, moved to the Elite Eight for the fifth consecutive season. However, the Lady Bulldogs put a stop to what would have been the team’s fifth trip to the Final Four in as many years.

When it came time for the opening whistle on Monday, Thomasville picked up right where it left off.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored its first two playoff opponents 15-1, and a quick lead over the ‘Skins turned into a 5-0 advantage.

As the Thomasville front had success, the team’s back line fared just as well as the Lady Bulldogs stopped attacks from Kambrie Morrow, Kara Taylor and Maggie Berger — a trio that excelled early into the postseason..

When the final whistle blew, the 0-5 deficit stood to put an end to the Lady Redskins’ season.

While the season ended one round short of where the team finished the past four years, the Lady Redskins produced yet another deep playoff run.

The team fell one spot shy of a region crown, but opened the postseason with strong wins over the Lady Hurricanes and Lady Indians.

In their final seasons on the team, Taylor and Morrow finished in the top three for goals scored with 15 and 13 respectively. Together, the pair earned First Team All-Region honors.

Individually, Morrow was named as the Region 4A-Division I Defensive Player of the Year.

Berger, who finished her sophomore campaign, led the Lady Redskins with 16 goals in 18 games.

Fellow sophomore Addie Henderson saw the pitch well in 2026 as she tallied a team-high 20 assists.

In goal, senior Gentrie Mobley tallied 60 saves and seven clean sheets on her way to First Team All-Region honors.

With the end of the season, the team played its final games with seniors such as Taylor, Morrow, Mobley, Ava Middlebrooks, Jada Forgay, Aubrey Spruell and Kyla Head.

On the flipside, the team is projected to return starters such as Berger, Henderson, Bennett Joiner, Taylor Bramlett and Sam Kiesel.