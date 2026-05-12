Worth County pitching proves to be too much for ‘Skins in Elite Eight

SYLVESTER, Ga. — Social Circle’s 2026 season came to a close on Wednesday as Worth County outlasted the ‘Skins for an Elite Eight sweep at home.

Across the two doubleheader games, Social Circle fell short as the team totaled 14 hits and four runs.

Following the long trip south to Worth County, the Redskins were welcomed by Rams’ starter Avery Kilcrease, who went on to pitch a complete game.

Two batters reached for Chris Davis and the ‘Skins in the opening frame, but Kilcrease managed to get out of the early jam.

After two more scoreless frames from either side, Kilcrease helped himself.

With one out in the inning, the Rams’ right-hander worked a 3-1 count before he sent the next pitch over the center field fence for a solo home run. Following a pair of singles, a RBI groundout from Hayden Short made it a 2-0 lead.

Zach Smallwood led off the ensuing frame with a walk, but it amounted to nothing as Kilcrease retired the next three batters in order.

After another scoreless frame from Social Circle in the fifth, Worth County capitalized again.

Kilcrease led off the frame with a single before a run later scored on an infield error. A groundball was gathered by Garrett Brooks, but he threw to first base and pulled Cooper Davis off the bag to allow the runner to race home.

Down 0-3, the ‘Skins finally had their breakthrough in the box.

Following a one-out single from Cooper, Frachiseur put the ‘Skins on the board with a single into left field. The lead was trimmed down to two, but Worth County prevented any further damage in the inning.

Barrett Bramlett looked to keep the momentum going with a leadoff single in the final inning, but Kilcrease induced a flyout for the first out before a 5-4-3 double play off the bat of Brayden Allen ended the game in the seventh.

Frachiseur was tapped with the loss, but posted a quality line with 5.1 innings of two-run ball that featured a strikeout. In 0.2 innings of relief, Bramlett struck out a batter.

Five Social Circle batters tallied hits, but Bramlett was the only one to finish with a multi-hit day as Kilcrease excelled on the mound.

Following a short hiatus, game two began as Brooks took to the mound in hopes of keeping the Social Circle season alive.

However, a leadoff walk led to an opening run as Luke Rogers sent a RBI single up the middle. After another base hit, Rogers scored on a steal of home.

Brady Weaver made it 3-0 on a sacrifice fly as Worth County put an end to Brooks’ day after the opening frame.

Smallwood was handed the ball in the second inning, but the leadoff walk came back to haunt him as well.

With two outs in the frame, Kilcrease hit an RBI double off the center field wall before a Colby Griffis RBI single extended the lead to 5-0.

Down big early, Social Circle’s offense provided a much needed response.

DJ Easom recorded two quick outs, but Logan Moss and Bramlett drew consecutive walks. With two on base, Cory Lilly delivered with a two-run single to trim the lead to three. Allen doubled in the next at-bat, but a strikeout of Ian Miller closed out the inning.

Moss took over for Smallwood and retired the side on just 10 pitches. When his teammates went back to the box, the momentum transferred over.

With two men on base, Smallwood added a run on a RBI groundout. Despite another run just 90 feet away, Easom stood tall to limit any further damage.

Following back-to-back base hits in the top of the fourth, Worth County brought the lead back up to three when Brodey Hancock scored on a wild pitch.

With the score at 6-3, neither team added on as the two pitching staffs dominated the rest of the way.

Social Circle put runners on in each of the final three frames, but Easom pitched around chaos each time. With a groundout by Brooks in the bottom of the seventh, Easom punched the Rams’ ticket to the Final Four.

Four arms took the mound for the ‘Skins in game two, but it was Moss that had the most success. Through 3.1 innings, Moss allowed one earned run on just two hits as he struck out three batters.

At the plate, Allen and Lilly finished with multi-hit games.

With the season-ending loss, the Redskins finished the year with a 25-10 record that saw the team finish atop Region 4A-Division I(12-3).

In the first year with Davis at the helm, the ‘Skins returned to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2022-23 season.