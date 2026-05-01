Man convicted of murdering father of his sister's child on Memorial Day

NEWTON COUNTY — A Newton County jury has convicted a man for murdering the father of his sister's child on Memorial Day.

On Friday, Jacarie Anttwonn Justice was found guilty on all charges for the murder of 19-year-old Jacquavius Lackey. Justice was convicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The conviction comes four days after the trial began on Monday, April 27.

The incident occurred at a residence on Lawn Way on May 29, 2023. According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, an altercation broke out between Lackey, Justice, Justice’s sister — who is the mother of Lackey’s child — and Justice’s girlfriend. The altercation soon became physical.

“After being attacked by multiple individuals, Lackey broke free and proceeded to grab a firearm from his vehicle. Lackey then fired the gun into the air,” the DA’s office wrote in a news release.

After the parties separated, Lackey holstered his firearm in his car. Lackey then reportedly approached Justice for a fistfight, reportedly throwing a punch at Justice. However, Justice retrieved his own firearm and shot him.

According to the news release, Lackey tried to run away but was shot two more times in the back. Lackey was shot one more time in the chest after he had fallen down from his wounds.

At trial, Justice’s legal team tried to claim self-defense. However, after the jurors were shown surveillance video of the incident, they ruled against the self-defense claim and issued a conviction.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered before sentencing. There is no timetable on when this will take place.

“Sadly, young men involved with firearms continue to make decisions that have drastic and long-lasting consequences,” said Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley. “I want to thank the prosecution team and the entire office for their hard work prosecuting this emotional case.”



