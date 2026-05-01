Bridgestone set to shut down Covington facility in June

COVINGTON, Ga. — Bridgestone Golf is closing its headquarters in Covington after 36 years in business.

The golf company announced its plans on Friday to close the golf ball manufacturing and testing facilities effective June 30. According to Bridgestone Golf, the decision was made as “part of the company’s efforts to optimize its global supply chain and strengthen the foundation of its global golf business.”

“Bridgestone Golf regularly evaluates all aspects of its business to consider market realities and ensure it remains sustainable and competitive,” the company wrote in a news release. “This decision comes after a thorough assessment of the increasing volatility in global markets and evolving challenges related to supply chain, operational efficiency, and cost management.”

Bridgestone Golf says that the closure of the Covington plant will impact 86 employees in manufacturing roles. A number of corporate and business operations roles will be retained and will be relocated to a new headquarters in Georgia before the end of the year, the company said.

“Bridgestone Golf remains committed to providing the highest-performing products for golfers in North America and beyond,” said Shunsuke Kunihisa, president of Bridgestone Sports. “The North American golf market is the largest in the world, and it remains critically important to Bridgestone. While incredibly difficult, we are confident this strategic decision will strengthen our global supply chain and unlock new opportunities to invest in our brand and drive long-term growth.”

Serra Hall, executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said in a statement that they were saddened to learn of Bridgestone Golf’s closure.

“Bridgestone Golf has been an important part of Newton County’s economic and industrial growth, and we are grateful for the legacy they have developed in Covington,” Hall wrote. “We appreciate their continued commitment to maintaining their corporate & business operations locally, and we will work closely with their team and our partners to support affected employees with job placement opportunities and a smooth transition forward.”

Bridgestone was founded in 1931 by Shōjirō Ishibashi as a tire and rubber manufacturing facility. The company began producing golf balls in 1937 and golf clubs in 1972.

In 1989, Bridgestone Golf purchased 20 acres of land off of Industrial Boulevard for $600,000 and invested $6.3 million into the construction of a manufacturing plant. The plant opened in 1990 and production began later that year.

The company originally planned to employ 20 people and produce 500,000 golf balls per year. However, in 2020, the company manufactured 1 billion golf balls and employed 160 people.

The property features a 135,000 square-foot testing range and a 24,000 square-foot plant.

Bridgestone Golf continues to represent top-notch professional golfers on the PGA Tour such as Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Fred Couples, Chris Gotterup and more.







