Kate Verity named Managing Editor of The Oconee Enterprise

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Kate Verity, former news editor of The Covington News, has been named the managing editor of The Oconee Enterprise.

The move was made official last week by Patrick Graham, proprietor and publisher of The News and The Enterprise. Graham officially purchased The Enterprise from Oconee County businessman Mark Martin earlier this month.

“I am appreciative of Kate’s hard work and commitment to The Covington News as news editor for the last year and three months,” said Evan Newton, managing editor of The News. “While I’m sad to see Kate leave Covington, I know she’ll do a great job at our new sister paper in Oconee County.”

Verity joined The News as news editor in January 2025, serving in the role until her departure last week. She briefly served as a correspondent from October - December 2024. She is a graduate of Georgia College & State University.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for me in Oconee County,” Verity said. “But I won’t forget that Covington is where I got my start.”