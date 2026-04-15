Patrick Graham purchases The Oconee Enterprise in Watkinsville

Long-time community journalist Patrick Graham, who also owns newspapers in nearby Walton and Newton counties, has acquired The Oconee Enterprise in an asset purchase agreement finalized last week with previous owner Mark Martin, the parties announced today.

Corporately Monroe Media Inc. served as the buyer with M3 Publications LLC serving as the seller. Mutually agreed upon terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“In today’s [April 9] edition of the newspaper we have a terrific Letter to the Editor from Coleman Hood of Bishop who describes The Oconee Enterprise as a local treasure, and I couldn’t agree more,” Graham said. “The staff and I are honored by the trust Mark has put in us and we are going to work tirelessly to earn the community’s trust as we go about the important work of not just preserving this treasure’s storied history but it’s promising future as well.”

A cornerstone of the Watkinsville community since 1884, The Enterprise is a historic weekly newspaper which serves as the legal organ for Oconee County, well respected for providing outstanding local coverage for the readers, advertisers and community it serves. For many years ownership of the paper was held by Miss Vinnie Williams, a legend in the newspaper business locally and throughout the state; then her daughter, Maridee Williams, both Vinnie and Maridee have since passed away; and most recently Mark Martin, a local businessman who also owns a Clydesdale horse farm in Oconee County and multiple Pet Supplies Plus Stores in Georgia and beyond.

“I want to thank the community for its support of The Enterprise and the paper’s staff for all of its hard work during my time as owner,” Martin said. “I believe The Enterprise is in good hands moving forward and the future is bright for the newspaper and the community as a result.”

Graham has owned or operated newspapers for more than 25 years. In addition to The Oconee Enterprise, Graham also owns The Walton Tribune (Monroe), The Covington News (Covington) and a commercial newspaper printing company operating out of Rome here in Georgia. In addition, Graham owns The Sand Mountain Leader (Albertville), The Mountain Valley News (Rainsville) and The North Jackson Press (Stevenson) in northeast Alabama.

Graham is a member of the board of directors for the Georgia Press Association and a past president of the association. He is a member of the board of directors for the Alabama Press Association as well.

Graham, originally from Huntsville, Alabama and a 1991 graduate of the University of Alabama, has been married to his wife, Allison, for 32 years. The couple has called Monroe home for 17 years. They have three daughters, Madison Crews (husband Tyler); Tabitha Graham (who works with Graham at The Walton Tribune) and AnnaBelle Brown (husband Bailey); and two grandchildren, Cora Mae Crews and Graham Crews.

“As you can see from today’s newspaper we have hit the ground running,” Graham said. “I’m bringing all of my resources to bear and I have all of the resources of my fellow GPA board members nearby pledged on this. We are not going to let a 142-year-old institution of Oconee County or the good people of Oconee County down. Period.”