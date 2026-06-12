Obituary: James “Lamar” Savage

James “Lamar” Savage, of Covington, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on June 3, 2026, at the age of 89.

Lamar lived a life defined by service, faith, music, and dedication to others. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard and carried that spirit of commitment throughout his life. A graduate of Georgia State University, Lamar practiced as a Certified Public Accountant for more than sixty years, earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike through his integrity, professionalism, and steadfast dedication. He served as President of the Lenox Chapter of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and remained active in the profession throughout his life. Music and service to his church were central to Lamar's life. For more than six decades, he served as organist at Peachtree Baptist Church in Atlanta, sharing his gift of music with generations of worshipers. He was also a member of the Atlanta Guild of Organists, where he enjoyed fellowship with fellow musicians who shared his passion for music.

More than any accomplishment, James will be remembered for his steady presence, his dedication to helping others, his love of music, and the lasting impact he made on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jack” L. Savage and Lottie Standard Savage.

He is survived by his spouse of 23 years, Patrick Savage, children James “Jay” Savage (Mitzi), Katrina “Kay” Trott, and Pamela “Pam” Laws (Daniel), 6 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Lamar’s life will be held in August at Peachtree Baptist Church in Atlanta.