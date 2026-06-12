Covington man faces manslaughter charge

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man is behind bars facing several charges in connection with the shooting death of another man on Sunday, June 7.

Stanley Day Hurst, 65, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of Sidney Edwards at a house on Peoples Street.

Covington Police responded to a “trouble unknown” call at about 11 p.m. after a man called to report “someone got killed” at the residence.

When officers arrived they found Edwards lying on the front porch of the house with a single gunshot wound to his upper right chest area. Officers rendered aid until EMS and the Covington Fire Department arrived. Edwards was then transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital where he later died.

Inside the house officers found Hurst on the couch. Hurst had suffered a laceration to his face and was also taken to Piedmont Newton for treatment.

During a search of the area, officers found a small black pistol in the front yard of the home and two spent shell casings and one live round of ammunition on the front porch.

Following treatment Hurst was taken to the Newton County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.



