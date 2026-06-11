Vickie Short resigns as Porterdale city manager

PORTERDALE, Ga. — With just weeks away from the new fiscal year, the City of Porterdale will undergo yet another change at the city manager position.

Vickie Short, the current city manager, has submitted her resignation from the seat. Short’s last day is Friday, June 12.

Short told The Covington News on Thursday that the decision to step down came down to a number of factors.

“This decision was based on personal and professional considerations, and I believe this is the right time for me to move on,” Short said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Porterdale and appreciate the support of the Mayor, Council, staff, and community during my tenure. My focus remains on ensuring a professional and orderly transition.”

Short was appointed as city manager in April 2024 via a unanimous vote by the Porterdale city council. She began her role on May 6, 2024.

Short’s resignation is the latest shakeup at the Porterdale city manager seat in recent years. Longtime manager Bob Thomson resigned from the post in 2019 after allegations of financial mismanagement. He was succeeded by interim manager Robert Witcher from late 2019 until August 2020.

After Witcher’s resignation, Frank Etheridge assumed the interim city manager role. Etheridge was later promoted to permanent city manager and held the role until February 2024 before he resigned to become the assistant city manager of Lula.

Lance Jones became the city’s interim manager for three months before Short’s appointment. Jones will again serve as interim city manager in the wake of Short’s departure.

The city is expected to vote on its FY27 budget in the coming days. A presentation for the proposed FY27 budget is set for June 18.

However, a called meeting will be held two days prior on June 16 for an “alternative budget” created by Post 2 Councilwoman Halima Muhammad. This budget includes the reallocation of $356,126 in funds to various other departments.



