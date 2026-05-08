Alcovy High celebrates creativity and identity at annual Student Art Show

On Friday, April 17, the halls of Alcovy High School were transformed into a vibrant gallery for the annual Student Art Show. The event served as a powerful showcase of local talent, featuring an intimate look at personal identity through the eyes of the next generation of artists.

The exhibition was led by acclaimed Art Teacher Frank Nyarkoh, whose vision for the department emphasizes the intersection of technical skill and personal narrative. In a unique addition to this year’s program, Nyarkoh showcased his own professional work alongside his students, providing a rare opportunity for the community to see the mentor and his mentees side-by-side.

The centerpiece of the evening was a collection of student self-portraits. Utilizing a variety of media—ranging from charcoal and graphic to digital illustration—students were tasked with exploring their own likenesses and inner worlds. The results were a diverse array of interpretations, some focusing on hyper-realism while others leaned into abstract symbolism.

“This show is about more than just drawing a face; it’s about these students finding their voices,” Nyarkoh said. “Watching them move from the initial sketches to these finished, courageous self-reflections has been an incredible journey. We are proud to share that journey with the Newton County community.”

The event saw a strong turnout of parents, faculty, and local art enthusiasts, all gathering to support the burgeoning arts culture at Alcovy High. For many students, this represented their first time publicly exhibiting their work.