Man accused of killing his neighbor on Westview Drive charged with murder, arson

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man has been formally charged with the murder of his neighbor at Westview Drive.

Owen “Chip” Holmes, 63, was apprehended around midnight on Tuesday after he was accused of shooting and burning his neighbor inside a vehicle. The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

It is not clear what led to the incident. However, the Covington Police Department confirmed to The Covington News that the victim was found inside the vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Police believe that Holmes lit the vehicle on fire.

Multiple witnesses also told The News that they heard multiple gunshots fired before discovering the vehicle ignited in flames.

At 10:15 p.m., the Covington Police Department announced Holmes as a person of interest and issued a BOLO order. An hour and a half later, deputies apprehended Holmes at his house, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Holmes has been charged with murder, first-degree arson, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is currently in custody at the Newton County Jail.

The victim has yet to be publicly identified.



