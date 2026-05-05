One killed following fiery shooting at Westview Drive

UPDATE #2 (12:06 a.m.)

Owen “Chip” Holmes is in police custody, according to the Covington Police Department. Holmes was located inside his house and surrendered without incident.





UPDATE #1 (10:27 p.m.)

The Covington Police Department has identified Owen “Chip” Holmes as the person of interest in Monday’s shooting.

Holmes is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Holmes’ whereabouts is urged to call 770-786-7505.

ORIGINAL STORY

COVINGTON, Ga. — One person has been killed following a shooting incident on Monday night in Covington.





Lt. Daniel Digby told The Covington News on scene that one person had died following a shooting at Westview Drive. The incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday night.





The suspect has not been apprehended and police are actively searching for them as of this writing.





While it is not clear what led up to the shooting, multiple witnesses told The News on the scene that they heard around six gunshots. Once they exited their homes, they saw a vehicle engulfed in flames.





Digby said that the vehicle was involved but was not sure to what extent.





The scene is currently under active investigation.





This is a breaking story. Please check back to www.covnews.com for updates.



