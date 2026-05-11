Man arrested by Atlanta Police in Covington following standoff

NEWTON COUNTY — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Covington for a murder that took place in Atlanta six months ago.

The Atlanta Police Department apprehended 26-year-old Laquan Paschal at a house on Hunters Ridge Drive in unincorporated Covington. Along with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Paschal was apprehended following a reported standoff between himself and authorities.

According to a news release from Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot call at 210 Auburn Ave NE in Atlanta Nov. 5, 2025 at 12:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The person was later transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later passed away.

A second person believed to be wounded from the incident later arrived at Grady with gunshot wounds and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Paschal is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt. The Atlanta Police Department says that he has been transported to the department’s headquarters for an interview with their homicide unit.



