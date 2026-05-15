Randall sets 5A record in route to a shot put state title

ATHENS, Ga. — Janae’ Randall had herself a day at the Class AAAAA meet this week as the junior took home a state title and 5A record.

In the meets leading up to Wednesday, Randall took home numerous first place medals in the girls’ shot put. When it came time to put it all on the line, Randall delivered.

Randall’s distance of 47-4 won her a state title, but it also set a new Class AAAAA record. The previous record of 47-3.5 was set by Westlake’s Ashley Johnson in 2011.

After Randall, the next best finish for Alcovy came in the boys’ 4x100 relay. The team, consisting of Jaylen Blackman, Jaisiah Johnson, Ethan Fillmore and Jaylen Randon, took home second place with a time of 41.60 — 0.18 seconds behind Woodward Academy in first place.

Blackman, Johnson, Fillmore and Nickolus Lumpkin took sixth place in the boys’ 4x200 relay.

Randon also shined in the boys’ 100-meter, where he ran a time of 10.74 to earn third place.

Ramiyah Wheeler, Jada Henderson, Italya Montgomery and Desiree Turner secured sixth place in the girls’ 4x100 relay.

Alcovy’s girls team finished in 17th place as a team among all Class AAAAA teams.