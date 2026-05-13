Church set to continue flag football career at Newberry College

During Newton’s signing day this past Friday, senior Tailiyah Church became the second Lady Ram ever to sign a flag football scholarship.

Following a strong senior season, Church is set to continue her playing career at Newberry College in South Carolina. When it was all said and done, Church noted how she experienced a long list of emotions.

“It’s a mixed feeling of emotions,” Church said. “It’s like, ‘Is this real?’ Am I really committed to a school?’ I really came from 10th grade to now going off to college in just a short time.”

During her time with the Newton Lady Rams, Church delivered quality seasons that helped the team reach new heights.

Church’s senior year ended with All-Area honors as a defensive back. Church was an integral part of a Newton flag football team that reached the Elite Eight for the first time this past season.

While she shared that she did not expect to play college ball when she began her flag football career, Church shed light on how the coaching staff pushed her and others.

“Even in the offseason, they had us practicing,” Church said. “They made sure we had the right mindset to push forward…They were always there to support.”

Church had the opportunity to play for other colleges as well, but the recruitment package and the feel of the university sold her on Newberry.

“The amount of money I earned in scholarships was more than any other school, and the coaches seem very cool. The area doesn't seem too bad,” Church said.

Church’s signing came a week after Aryanah Clark signed the first flag football scholarship in county history. As a part of the first wave of signees for the sport, Church hopes this senior class can pave the way for the next generation.

“I feel real proud because me and Aryanah set a good example for flag football players that come to the school,” Church said.