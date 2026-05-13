Gizzi’s two state titles highlight Eastside’s performance at the Class AAAA meet

ATHENS, Ga. — Once again, Eastside’s track and field team left the final meet of the season with a state champion. On Monday, sophomore Sebastian Gizzi doubled down with a pair of state titles.

Eastside was set to compete in eight events at the University of Georgia after a strong showing at the Class AAAA sectionals. By meet’s end, the Eagles placed in four of the eight.

After earning first place in the boys’ 100-meter and 200-meter at sectionals, Gizzi followed suit on Monday.

Gizzi’s time of 10.80 secured him the top spot in the 100-meter. After breaking a school record in the 200-meter at sectionals with a time of 21.15, Gizzi matched it at the state meet to earn first place yet again.

In the finals for the girls’ long jump, Natalie Thomas set a record of her own.

After posting a 16-6.75 at sectionals to earn fifth, Thomas rose to the occasion to score a school record 17-8 at the state meet. The score clinched a third place finish for Thomas.

The final placement of the event for Eastside came from William Sharpe in the boys’ 400-meter. Sharpe finished the event in seventh place.