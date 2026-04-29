Sebastian Gizzi highlights strong results from Eagles at Region 8-AAAA meet

BOGART, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles left North Oconee on Tuesday with a handful of first place medals and even a school record at the Region 8-AAAA meet.

In competition against the other six schools from the region, the Eagles’ boys and girls teams finished fifth and seventh as a team, respectively.

Eastside’s boys’ relay team — William Sharpe, Chance Henderson, Jonah Davis and Sebastian Gizzi — captured first in the 4x400.

Although he helped capture first in the relay, Gizzi who left victorious in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, too.

Gizzi’s time of 21.24 in the 200-meter broke the all-time school record in the event.

In the 400-meter dash, Sharpe rose to the occasion to secure first place.

On the girls’ side, Allison Brooks and Natalie Thomas were responsible for the top placements.

All finishes for the Eastside Eagles:

Girls’ 100-meter dash

Aalaysia Jordan - 13th(14.10)

Eliyah McWilson - 14th(14.18)

Azaaya Keats - 16th(14.47)

Girls’ 200-meter dash

Allison Brooks - 5th(27.14)

Munirah Troupe - 14th(29.52)

Girls’ 400-meter dash

Allison Brooks - 3rd(59.83)

Mya Moody - 9th(1:06.22)

Shaylah Allen - 11th(1:07.39)

Girls’ 800-meter dash

Lei Shaw - 7th(2:40.15)

Chloe Icenhour - 15th(2:53.49)

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay - 3rd(1:46.94)

Girls’ long jump

Natalie Thomas - 3rd(16-3.00)

Ari Carter - 7th(15-2.00)

Kamryn Davis - 10th(13-10.00)

Girls’ discus

Talia Davis - 11th(56-7.50)

Girls’ shot put

Janiyah Jackson - 5th(30-9.00)

Girls’ Team Rankings

North Oconee Walnut Grove Cedar Shoals Madison County East Forsyth Flowery Branch Eastside

Boys’ 100-meter dash

Sebastian Gizzi - 1st(10.69)

Colby Helton-Durden - 14th(11.79)

Jevon Sullivan - 18th(11.91)

Boys’ 200-meter dash

Sebastian Gizzi - 1st(21.24)

Jonah Davis - 8th(23.39)

Boys’ 400-meter dash

William Sharpe - 1st(49.82)

Boys’ 800-meter dash

Chance Henderson - 6th(2:10.98)

Hunter Land - 12th(2:15.40)

Alex Vargas - 16th(2:37.27)

Boys’ 1600-meter dash

Chance Henderson - 5th(4:52.29)

Hunter Land - 6th(4:55.76)

Alex Vargas - 16th(6:02.36)

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles

Myles Mims - 8th(45.40)

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 7th(1:35.71)

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 1st(3:28.05)

Boys’ high jump

Tyequan Miller - 8th(5-6.00)

Boys’ long jump

Kendall Bryant - 6th(20-10.00)

Tyequan Miller - 8th(20-1.75)

Boys’ discus

Bryson Strickland - 12th(98-6.50)

Nasir Gilbert - 16th(84-4.50)

Boys’ shot put

Cadieu Dunlap - 8th(38-3.00)

Jeremiah Smith - 16th(33-10.50)

Boys’ Team Rankings