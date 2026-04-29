Sebastian Gizzi highlights strong results from Eagles at Region 8-AAAA meet

BOGART, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles left North Oconee on Tuesday with a handful of first place medals and even a school record at the Region 8-AAAA meet.
In competition against the other six schools from the region, the Eagles’ boys and girls teams finished fifth and seventh as a team, respectively.
Eastside’s boys’ relay team — William Sharpe, Chance Henderson, Jonah Davis and Sebastian Gizzi — captured first in the 4x400.
Although he helped capture first in the relay, Gizzi who left victorious in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, too.
Gizzi’s time of 21.24 in the 200-meter broke the all-time school record in the event.
In the 400-meter dash, Sharpe rose to the occasion to secure first place.
On the girls’ side, Allison Brooks and Natalie Thomas were responsible for the top placements.
All finishes for the Eastside Eagles:
Girls’ 100-meter dash
Aalaysia Jordan - 13th(14.10)
Eliyah McWilson - 14th(14.18)
Azaaya Keats - 16th(14.47)
Girls’ 200-meter dash
Allison Brooks - 5th(27.14)
Munirah Troupe - 14th(29.52)
Girls’ 400-meter dash
Allison Brooks - 3rd(59.83)
Mya Moody - 9th(1:06.22)
Shaylah Allen - 11th(1:07.39)
Girls’ 800-meter dash
Lei Shaw - 7th(2:40.15)
Chloe Icenhour - 15th(2:53.49)
Girls’ 4x200-meter relay - 3rd(1:46.94)
Girls’ long jump
Natalie Thomas - 3rd(16-3.00)
Ari Carter - 7th(15-2.00)
Kamryn Davis - 10th(13-10.00)
Girls’ discus
Talia Davis - 11th(56-7.50)
Girls’ shot put
Janiyah Jackson - 5th(30-9.00)
Girls’ Team Rankings
North Oconee
Walnut Grove
Cedar Shoals
Madison County
East Forsyth
Flowery Branch
Eastside
Boys’ 100-meter dash
Sebastian Gizzi - 1st(10.69)
Colby Helton-Durden - 14th(11.79)
Jevon Sullivan - 18th(11.91)
Boys’ 200-meter dash
Sebastian Gizzi - 1st(21.24)
Jonah Davis - 8th(23.39)
Boys’ 400-meter dash
William Sharpe - 1st(49.82)
Boys’ 800-meter dash
Chance Henderson - 6th(2:10.98)
Hunter Land - 12th(2:15.40)
Alex Vargas - 16th(2:37.27)
Boys’ 1600-meter dash
Chance Henderson - 5th(4:52.29)
Hunter Land - 6th(4:55.76)
Alex Vargas - 16th(6:02.36)
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
Myles Mims - 8th(45.40)
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay - 7th(1:35.71)
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay - 1st(3:28.05)
Boys’ high jump
Tyequan Miller - 8th(5-6.00)
Boys’ long jump
Kendall Bryant - 6th(20-10.00)
Tyequan Miller - 8th(20-1.75)
Boys’ discus
Bryson Strickland - 12th(98-6.50)
Nasir Gilbert - 16th(84-4.50)
Boys’ shot put
Cadieu Dunlap - 8th(38-3.00)
Jeremiah Smith - 16th(33-10.50)
Boys’ Team Rankings
Walnut Grove
North Oconee
East Forsyth
Cedar Shoals
Eastside
Flowery Branch
Madison County