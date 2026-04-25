Eastside alum Jalen Farmer drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Eastside alum Jalen Farmer is on his way to the Indianapolis Colts.

Farmer was drafted 113th overall in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft by the Colts on Saturday afternoon. He was projected by several news outlets as a mid-round draft pick.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive lineman was a standout performer at Eastside. During his senior year, he was named the 8-AAAAA offensive lineman of the year.

Farmer received several Division I offers as a senior and was ranked a three-star recruit. He ultimately chose the University of Florida over Alabama, Auburn and Kentucky.



After seeing limited action in two years with the Gators, Farmer transferred to Kentucky where he became an invaluable contributor. He started two seasons at right guard where he played in every game.

In his senior year, Farmer only accounted for two quarterback sacks and two penalties on a team-high 831 snaps. His performance earned him an invite to the Panini Senior Bowl.

With Saturday's selection, Farmer will join Houston Texans defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes as Eastside alumni in the NFL.



