Hudson Harris plays hero, pushes Eastside ahead of Perry in a playoff thriller

PERRY, Ga. — At the 87th minute, a strike from senior Hudson Harris served as the decider in Eastside’s 4-3 win over Perry in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs. However, the Lady Eagles’ season came to an end with a 0-3 defeat to the Lady Panthers.

Both Eastside teams made the trip south as No. 4 seeds, but only the boys’ team kept their season alive with a strong performance from Harris and others.

The Panthers maintained the edge in the early going and into halftime as Eastside trailed 1-2.

However, a three-goal stretch in the second half was capped by Harris, who delivered a strike with three minutes left to put the Eagles ahead late over the No. 1-seeded Panthers.

The Panthers made an attempt to equalize the game in the final moments, but it was in vain as the Eagles secured the win to advance.

Harris’ two goals served as the catalysts for the win. Senior Alexis Vieyra and freshman Joel Funes also scored in the win.

In the first game of the day, the 12-win Lady Panthers proved to be too much for the Lady Eagles.

Perry’s girls team rose to a 2-0 lead in the first half before the team added one more goal in the final 45 minutes.

However, a stout effort from the Lady Panthers back line prevented any sign of a comeback.

When the final whistle blew, the Lady Eagles’ season came to an end with a 9-5 record and a 3-3 finish in Region 8-AAAA play.

In the second season under head coach Yulisa Vega, the Lady Eagles won nine or more games once again and secured their sixth consecutive playoff appearance.

What’s next

With the win from Eastside’s boys team, the group will now move on to the Sweet 16.

The Eagles will be a road team once again and will face the winner between the Allatoona Buccaneers(9-8, 5-2 Region 7-AAAA) and the Midtown Knights(11-6, 5-2 Region 4-AAAA).