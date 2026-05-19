Truck flips on its side in single-vehicle accident on Washington Street

NEWTON COUNTY — A portion of Washington Street was blocked off on Tuesday morning for just over an hour following a single-vehicle accident.

The accident happened at around 10:45 a.m. near Oconee Metal Recovery. While it is not clear what happened, only one vehicle — a Ford-F150 truck — was involved.

A news staffer on scene reported that two people occupied the truck. One man walked away from the crash while another was dragged from the vehicle, complaining of injuries to his leg. It is not clear which individual was driving.

has reached out to the Covington Police Department for a full crash report and will provide updates as they are made available.