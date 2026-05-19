2026 Primary Election Live Results

Check back to this article for live updates and results for the 2026 general primary election.



UPDATE (9:27)

Houston Gaines has won the Republican nomination for the 10th Congressional District.

While no Newton County numbers were available, Gaines held a 50-point lead over Ryan Millsap as of 9:27 p.m.

Gaines currently serves in the Georgia House of Representatives in District 120.

UPDATE (9:20)

No Newton County precincts have reported any numbers.

Several races that includes portions of other counties are still ongoing.



10th Congressional District

Republicans

Houston Gaines: 68.7%

Ryan Millsap: 17.34%

Jeff Baker: 13.96%

Democrats

Pam Delancy 59.78%

Lexy Doherty 33.77%

John Dority 6.44%

13th Congressional District



Jasmine Clark: 57.98%

Heavenly Kimes: 19.84%

Everton Blair: 11.08%

Emanuel D Jones: 7.85%

Joe Lester: 1.84%

Jeff Fauntleroy: 1.41%

State Senate, District 43

Tonya Anderson (i): 73.41%

Sharon Henderson: 19.76%

Donald Ferguson: 6.83%

State House, District 114

Brett Mauldin: 79.44%

Wendell McNeal: 20.56%

State House, District 118

Sharonda Bell: 53.73%

Jodi Lewis: 46.27%

UPDATE (8:53)

Brian Strickland has won the Republican bid for Georgia Attorney General. Strickland currently serves parts of Newton County at the State Senate, District 42 representative.

Strickland will face Democratic primary winner Tanya Miller in November.

UPDATE (8:24): While results from across the state have coming rolling through, no precincts from Newton County have yet to report any election results.



Several races that includes portions of other counties have reported early results. They are as follows:

10th Congressional District

Republicans

Houston Gaines: 69.35%

Ryan Millsap: 17.27%

Jeff Baker: 13.36%

Democrats

Pam Delancy 62.2%

Lexy Doherty 31.58%

John Dority 6.2%

13th Congressional District



Jasmine Clark: 58.67%

Heavenly Kimes: 19.18%

Everton Blair: 11.15%

Emanuel D Jones: 7.82%

Joe Lester: 1.75%

Jeff Fauntleroy: 1.43%

State Senate, District 43

Tonya Anderson (i): 73.95%

Sharon Henderson: 19.41%

Donald Ferguson: 6.64%

State House, District 114

Brett Mauldin: 85.15%

Wendell McNeal: 14.85%

State House, District 118

Sharonda Bell: 54.98%

Jodi Lewis: 45.02%

ORIGINAL STORY (7:00): NEWTON COUNTY — After months of anticipation, Election Day is here.



Polls close for the 2026 general primary election at 7 p.m. Each precinct will report their unofficial results to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

The following races are up for grabs tonight:

Newton County Board of Commissioners

District 2: Demond Mason (i), Tamara Strong

District 4: J.C. Henderson (i), Nytravious “Nytro” Smith

State House, District 113

Democrats: Alana Sanders, Karla Daniels Hooper

State House, District 114

Republicans: Brett Mauldin, Wendell McNeal

Democrats: Jodi Lewis, Sharonda Bell

State Senate, District 43

Democrats: Tonya Anderson (i), Sharon Henderson, Donald Ferguson

Georgia’s 10th Congressional District

Republicans: Houston Gaines, Ryan Millsap, Jeff Baker

Democrats: Lexy Doherty, John Dority, Pam Delancy

Georgia’s 13th Congressional District

Democrats: Emanuel Jones, Everton Blair, Heavenly Elaine Kimes, Jasmine Clark, Jeffree Fauntleroy, Joe Lester

Other Newton County-area candidates running