American Legion Post 32 fair gets suddenly canceled

COVINGTON, Ga. — It appears that the fair will not be coming to town after all.

The City of Covington posted a notice on its social media pages on Tuesday that the 2026 American Legion Fair had been suddenly canceled. The fair was scheduled to take place from May 13-17 at Legion Field.

Much of the blame has been cast on the ride provider, Lisko Family Amusements.

“This was an unexpected, last minute development and the American Legion was not informed until today, May 12, 2026, that the fair rides were not arriving as scheduled,” the city wrote.

American Legion Post 32 confirmed the news in its own social media post shortly after.

“Well, it's true. The fair is cancelled,” American Legion Post 32 wrote on Facebook. “We did not find out until this morning that the rides would not arrive.”

American Legion Post 32 member Roger Tingler backed up the city and Post 32’s claims in a Facebook post of his own. Tingler claimed that Lisko Family Amusements was a no-show.

“We just received word that the Fair scheduled for this week did not show up,” Tingler wrote. “They did not give us any notice of this. Post 32 has been having the fair in Covington over 70 years and this is the first time this had [sic] happened.”

The Covington News has reached out to Lisko Family Amusements for comment but did not hear back before the deadline for this story.



