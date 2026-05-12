Alcovy Big Sound gets Big Bucks at annual Signing Day

May is a month filled with tradition for graduating seniors across the county. One tradition for the Alcovy Big Sound Band is “getting that money.”

For the fourth consecutive year, seniors with Big Sound band members earned millions of dollars in scholarship money. These seniors’ achievements were celebrated at the fourth annual Alcovy Band Signing Day ceremony on May 7.

Together, the signees accumulated a grand total of $3,234,824 in scholarship offers.

“Our students are among the most highly recruited in the nation, and you’ll see that today,” said Brian Coates, director of bands at Alcovy High School.

Coates, who was The Covington News’ 2025 Community Spirit award winner, became inspired to start this tradition after one of his students was unable to attend the college they had hoped for due to rising tuition costs. That drive to see his students succeed after high school has turned into dozens of scholarships and success stories.

Ten more Big Sound seniors got the spotlight during last Thursday’s ceremony. The money leader this year was Thomas Ellison, III. Despite giving up band in middle school, Ellison completed a remarkable comeback journey to earn $715,708 in scholarship offers.

“In ninth grade, I wanted to play basketball at first,” Ellison said. “And then, my mom, she literally forced me to go to band camp. I went to band camp, and I really liked it, and it was really amazing.”

Ellison ultimately chose Alabama State University as his next destination.

A total of 10 seniors made their decisions at the event. Twenty-two schools from 11 different states offered substantial scholarship money to Big Sound seniors. The remaining signees included:

Darius Gowans - $491,876 - Tennessee State University

Regina Rogers - $428,200 - Albany State University

Megan McElhaney - $427,200 - Savannah State University

Justin Damon - $293,200 - Alabama State University

Jaylon Gilliam - $282,000 - Allen University

Laila Richter - $239,200 - Tennessee State University

Kamyah Gardner - $120,000 - Fort Valley State University

Miangel Rosiles-Flores - $63,440 - Valdosta State University

Ariell Laury - Dance Auditions this summer - Tennessee State University

Following each decision, Coates revealed that Alcovy band students have now earned $16,543,380 in scholarship offers over the course of the last four years.

As the evening reached its conclusion, Coates issued a reminder of the importance that the arts play in local school systems.

“The arts provide opportunities for our students to become successful after high school,” Coates said. “So be sure to tell that to your congressman, congresswoman or members and the folks that make the decision with the money.”