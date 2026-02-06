Obituary: Cornelia Durand Fincher

Cornelia Durand Fincher, 79, of Monroe passed peacefully on February 1, 2026.

Born on October 25, 1946, Cornelia lived a life guided by love, faith, and quiet strength. She touched many through their kindness and presence, and her spirit remains in the hearts of all who knew her.

Cornelia is survived by her husband, Jerry Fincher; her brother Tommy Durand; her children, Timmy Evans, Shelly Strickland, Jerrie Fincher, and Terrie Love; and her grandchildren, Rayven Fincher, Chloe Smith, Will Evans, Remington Allgood, Cheyenne Dalsing, and Greyson Dalsing, and is now at rest in God's care, reunited with those who went before.