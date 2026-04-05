Javion Huff honored with YMCA Teen of the Year Award

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta hosted its signature “Color My World” event on Saturday, March 28, celebrating more than 500 teen members representing Y branches across metro Atlanta.

Held at the SCADshow Theater, the annual event featured an art gallery and awards ceremony honoring teens making a meaningful impact in their communities through leadership, service, and creative expression.

Covington resident Javion Huff was awarded the Teen of the Year Award. According to a YMCA news release, this awards honors outstanding teen leaders selected by each YMCA branch across Metro Atlanta

“Javion brings energy and initiative to his branch community. Through volunteering, contributing ideas to service programming, and recruiting peers to get involved, he drives engagement across Teen Programs,” a news release stated. “His enthusiasm makes participation contagious and strengthens the culture of responsibility.”