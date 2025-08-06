By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NEWCOMERS' GUIDE: OHCO District is pioneering mixed-use developments of the future
OHCO District Owner Josh Hart looks to continue his family’s legacy and complete a vision for families and community members to enjoy. - photo by Evan Newton
As the city of Covington and Newton County continue to grow, the desire for a wider variety of entertainment options has become apparent throughout the community. For Josh Hart and members of the OHCO District, they consider the call a challenge worth accepting.