2026 SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Jackson Hardy

Jackson Hardy may be good at hitting two and three-pointers on the basketball court, but his 4.0 GPA has earned him the distinction as Covington Academy’s Class of 2026 salutatorian.

Hardy has attended Covington Academy since he was in the fifth grade. He and his family moved to Covington after several years in Henry County.

Hardy says that it’s his parents who motivate him to strive for success.

“They wanted me to do as good as I could,” Hardy said. “They wanted me to not settle and consistently strive to be better.”

As part of his time at Covington Academy, Hardy has taken dual-enrollment and honors classes. He has also participated in mentorship and outreach programs to help those in need.

Outside of the classroom, Hardy was one of the standout players on the Covington Academy basketball team. There, he created some of his favorite moments with the school.

“When I played basketball, we went to a summer camp in North Georgia,” Hardy said. “That was really fun.”

But now that his senior year is over, Hardy is beginning to realize that his next chapter in life is fast approaching. He wanted to remind underclassmen to live in the moment and not to take their time at Covington Academy for granted.

“Enjoy every moment,” Hardy said. “Do all the club activities you can, but still strive to be as good as you’re able and don’t settle with whatever.”

After graduation, Hardy plans to attend either the University of Georgia or Georgia State University to study criminal law. He plans to one day work with his uncle, who is in law enforcement.

As a farewell to his fellow Covington Academy students, Hardy urged his peers to keep their priorities in check.

“Don’t overstress yourself when it comes to school,” Hardy said. “And always be a leader, when it comes to your studies and your classmates.”