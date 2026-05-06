Gas prices surge to over $4 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — Gas prices are continuing to rise throughout the United States with almost no end in sight.

The average price per gallon officially rose over the $4 mark on Wednesday morning, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Newton County currently sits at the $4.11 mark, which is just over seven cents above the state average of $4.04.

Newton County residents were paying around $3.70/gallon at the pump last week. That price climbed to around $3.90/gallon on Tuesday before spiking another 20 cents on Wednesday morning.

Despite the surge, some gas stations throughout the county are still offering regular gasoline in the $3.90-$3.95 range. Other stations, however, vary from $4.20 to $4.40/gallon.



The average price-per-gallon for surrounding counties are:

Henry: $4.09

Jasper: $4.10

Walton: $4.10

Rockdale: $4.12

Those paying at the pump are frequently having to pay over $50 per trip. Photo by Evan Newton | The Covington News

This is the first time since 2022 that regular gasoline has been over the $4 mark. The highest recorded average was $4.49 on June 15, 2022, according to the AAA.

Following the beginning of the Iran war on Feb. 28, gas prices have risen at a rapid pace. On March 16, gas officially hit the $3.50/gallon mark in Newton County.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state’s fuel tax for 60 days on March 20. The suspension saw gas prices drop by 33 cents. However, if Kemp opts not to extend the suspension past the May 19 deadline, payers at the pump should expect to see another substantial increase.

Kemp has not issued a decision on if he will extend the suspension.



