Gas prices in Newton County rise over $3.50/gallon

NEWTON COUNTY – Like the rest of the country, gas prices in Newton County are continuing to climb

As of Monday, the average price of one gallon of gas is $3.51, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The price is a few cents higher than in Rockdale and Henry Counties, but lower than in more rural areas such as Jasper and Morgan Counties.

The number is right in line with the state’s average of $3.51/gallon and around 18 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.69.

Diesel prices are up, too, with the average price per gallon now sitting at $5.06, according to the AAA.

Gas prices had consistently been lower than $3/gallon for much of this year. However, after the beginning of the Iran war on Feb. 28, prices have surged throughout the country.

Last month, the AAA reported the average price per gallon at $2.72 in Newton County. That price climbed to $3.23 last week, and is over the $3.50 mark as of Monday.

Several Democratic lawmakers have urged Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend the state’s fuel tax. The suspension of the tax could temporarily bring down gas prices as much as 30-35 cents.

Kemp has previously suspended the tax on three occasions in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

However, the Governor has not made a decision on this matter as of press time.



