The Covington News wins multiple first-place awards at Georgia Better Newspaper Contest

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Covington News has won multiple first-place awards at the 2026 Georgia Better Newspaper Contest.

Newsrooms from across the state gathered at Jekyll Island last week, where awards were presented at the annual Georgia Press Association convention at Jekyll Island.

The News was honored with a total of 10 statewide awards.

Managing editor Evan Newton won first place in the Page One category for Division B (newspapers with a weekly circulation of 3,800 to 15,000). Newton also received the third-place award in the Page One category and a second-place award in Headline Writing.

Sports editor Garrett Pitts won third place in the Division B Sports Feature Photo category.

The News also won seven staff awards in the 2026 Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for Division B. Those awards include:

First place: Food

Second place: Food

First place: Service-Institutional

Second place: Service-Institutional

First place: Full color ad

First place: Signature page

All entries were based on submissions from 2025.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our staff at The Covington News” said Patrick Graham, publisher of The News. “The level of dedication to the community and local journalism these folks bring to the table day in and day out is second to none. At The News, we aren’t just spectators covering the community. We are part of the community, and we have been for over 160 years. I think our peers in the industry see that in the work we do and recognize it accordingly. Job well done by all.”



