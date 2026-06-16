Amanda Shoemaker speaks out about HR directorship

NEWTON COUNTY — Just over two weeks after a tumultuous Thursday at Newton County headquarters, Amanda Shoemaker is speaking out.

Shoemaker’s employment as Newton County’s human resources director was one of the topics of conversation at a closed-doors executive session on Thursday, May 29. The meeting resulted in a firm confirmation that Shoemaker would be placed on paid administrative leave.

In a Facebook post on June 6, Shoemaker said she was initially fired by acting county manager James Brown — her direct supervisor according to the county charter — on April 29. While Shoemaker did not elaborate on why she was terminated, multiple sources told The Covington News previously that there were concerns of low morale within the county ranks.

Nonetheless, Shoemaker returned to work on May 29 following orders from Newton County Interim Chair Linda Hays. Shoemaker noted in her Facebook post that she was given an opportunity to appeal the case before Hays.

“The dismissal letter issued to me by Acting County Manager James Brown indicated I had a right to appeal the dismissal decision to Interim Chair Hays,” Shoemaker wrote.

Shoemaker attached a letter in her Facebook post that appeared to be signed by Hays that called for her immediate reinstatement. Hays alleged in the letter that Brown did not follow the procedures in Section 808 of the Newton County employee handbook, which deals with terminations.

One of the alleged policy procedures cited in Hays’ letter was a failure to schedule a pre-dismissal conference. Employees subject to termination typically go through a pre-dismissal conference. That conference is initiated following a conversation with the applicable department director and the human resources director, according to the section.

An emergency dismissal can be instituted to “protect the immediate safety and security of employees.” However, that process must also go through the human resources director.

There is no listed protocol in section 808 that determines how to handle any terminations pertaining to the county’s human resources director. However, Section 1-105(4)(B) states that all department heads can appeal any termination decisions to the Board of Commissioners. Additionally, Newton County previously hired E. Logan Butler in January 2024 as its personnel hearing officer. County attorney Patrick Jaugstetter said at the time that Butler would oversee all appeals for terminations.

“The Newton County employment personnel policy has a provision… that allows any employee who is terminated or suffers adverse employment action to seek an appeal,” Jaugsetter said in January 2024. “That appeal goes to a personnel hearing officer.”

But according to Hays’ letter, Shoemaker and the interim chair met on May 18 for an appeal hearing. It is not clear why Hays oversaw the appeal process instead of Butler or the Board of Commissioners. Regardless, Hays signed off on Shoemaker’s reinstatement, with orders that she return to work and be paid in backwages dating back to April 29.

A special called meeting was held by the Newton County Board of Commissioners hours after Shoemaker’s return. At the meeting, Sheriff Ezell Brown ordered over 60 deputies due to “legitimate safety concerns,” something that had been pushed back by District 5 Commissioner LeAnne Long.

It was determined that Shoemaker would remain on paid administrative leave while a permanent solution was reached.



