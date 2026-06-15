Gunshots ring out at Salem Quick Stop gas station

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place at a local gas station.

Officers responded to the Salem Quick Stop gas station located at the intersection of Salem and Kirkland Road at 2:55 p.m. The sheriff's office did not give much detail on what took place, only that it was a "shots fired" incident inside the gas station.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or by phone at 678-625-1429. Anonymous tips can be sent at 678-625-1585 or emailed to anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.



