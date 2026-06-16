Peachtree Academy names Bobby Mitchell as Director of Volleyball

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy has announced the appointment of Bobby Mitchell as Director of Volleyball for the 2026-27 school year.

Mitchell brings in a track record of success, athlete development and championship leadership to the Peachtree Academy athletic program. Throughout his coaching career, he has established himself as one of the most accomplished volleyball coaches in the region, earning recognition for both team success and player advancement.

His accomplishments include:

• Four Consecutive State Championships

• Four-Time Coach of the Year

• 97% Career Win Percentage

• 19 All-State Athletes Developed

• More than 30 Athletes Advancing to NAIA and NCAA Programs

• Extensive Training Experience with Professional, Collegiate, Indoor, and Beach Volleyball Athletes

In 2020, every senior on Mitchell's roster signed to play collegiate volleyball.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Bobby Mitchell to Peachtree Academy as our Director of Volleyball," said Athletic Director Ken Van Ness. "Coach Mitchell brings a championship mindset, a passion for developing student-athletes, and a remarkable history of helping players achieve their goals both on and off the court. His experience and success will provide tremendous opportunities for our current athletes while attracting new players who are looking for elite training, competitive play, and collegiate exposure.

"We believe Coach Mitchell's leadership will help elevate Peachtree Volleyball while creating an environment where student-athletes can grow in skill, character, and confidence. We are excited about the future of our volleyball program and the opportunities it will provide for both Peachtree Academy students and homeschool athletes throughout our community."

Mitchell's impact extends far beyond wins and championships. His coaching philosophy emphasizes character development, leadership, discipline, teamwork and helping athletes maximize their God-given potential both on and off the court.

As director of volleyball, Mitchell will oversee the growth and development of Peachtree Academy's volleyball program while creating opportunities for student-athletes to compete at a high level and pursue collegiate aspirations.

Peachtree Academy is actively recruiting volleyball players for the upcoming season. It welcomes inquiries from current and prospective students, as well as homeschool athletes interested in joining a championship-focused program.

Families interested in learning more about Peachtree Academy Volleyball are encouraged to contact Athletic Director Ken Van Ness at ad@peachtreeacademy.com for information about the volleyball program, athletic opportunities, and upcoming participation opportunities.

If you're interested in learning more about enrollment at Peachtree Academy or scheduling a campus tour, please contact the Admissions Office at admissions@peachtreeacademy.com for personalized admissions assistance.